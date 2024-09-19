Reliance Industries share are down by -0.38%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2915.2, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2944.85 and a low of ₹2911.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2938.69 10 2948.93 20 2980.71 50 3009.94 100 2968.02 300 2867.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2952.4, ₹2979.65, & ₹2995.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2909.5, ₹2893.85, & ₹2866.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 145.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.81 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.