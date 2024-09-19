Reliance Industries share are down by -0.38%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2930.95 and closed at 2915.20. The stock reached a high of 2944.85 and a low of 2911.20 during the day.

19 Sep 2024
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2915.2, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 2944.85 and a low of 2911.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52938.69
102948.93
202980.71
503009.94
1002968.02
3002867.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2952.4, 2979.65, & 2995.3, whereas it has key support levels at 2909.5, 2893.85, & 2866.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 145.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.81 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.38% today to trade at 2915.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.19% each respectively.

19 Sep 2024
