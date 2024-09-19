Reliance Industries share are down by -0.38%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2938.69
|10
|2948.93
|20
|2980.71
|50
|3009.94
|100
|2968.02
|300
|2867.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2952.4, ₹2979.65, & ₹2995.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2909.5, ₹2893.85, & ₹2866.6.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 145.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price down -0.38% today to trade at ₹2915.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.19% each respectively.