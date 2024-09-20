Reliance Industries share are up by 1.48%, Nifty up by 1.19%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2943.32
|10
|2938.58
|20
|2977.20
|50
|3004.43
|100
|2968.10
|300
|2870.60
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2957.23, ₹2976.07, & ₹2999.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2915.33, ₹2892.27, & ₹2873.43.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 257.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price up 1.48% today to trade at ₹2982.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.19% & 1.5% each respectively.
