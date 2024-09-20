Reliance Industries share are up by 1.48%, Nifty up by 1.19%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2949 and closed at ₹ 2982.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2987.45 and a low of ₹ 2943.55 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2982.75, 1.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84429.19, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2987.45 and a low of ₹2943.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2943.32 10 2938.58 20 2977.20 50 3004.43 100 2968.10 300 2870.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2957.23, ₹2976.07, & ₹2999.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2915.33, ₹2892.27, & ₹2873.43.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 257.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.93 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.