Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2731.25, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80992.19, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2742.35 and a low of ₹2716.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2714.42 10 2734.35 20 2839.87 50 2916.38 100 2961.76 300 2908.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2739.75, ₹2765.4, & ₹2793.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2685.55, ₹2657.0, & ₹2631.35.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.09 & P/B is at 2.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.16% with a target price of ₹3200.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.