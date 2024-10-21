Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries had an open price of 2739.65 and closed at 2731.25. The stock reached a high of 2742.35 and a low of 2716.05 during the day.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2731.25, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80992.19, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 2742.35 and a low of 2716.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52714.42
102734.35
202839.87
502916.38
1002961.76
3002908.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2739.75, 2765.4, & 2793.95, whereas it has key support levels at 2685.55, 2657.0, & 2631.35.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.09 & P/B is at 2.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.16% with a target price of 3200.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.5% today, currently at 2731.25, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

