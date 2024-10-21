Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2714.42
|10
|2734.35
|20
|2839.87
|50
|2916.38
|100
|2961.76
|300
|2908.17
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2739.75, ₹2765.4, & ₹2793.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2685.55, ₹2657.0, & ₹2631.35.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.16% with a target price of ₹3200.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.5% today, currently at ₹2731.25, while its peers such as