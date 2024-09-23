Reliance Industries share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2980.1 and closed at 2992.6. The stock reached a high of 3002.75 and a low of 2979.2 during the session.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2992.6, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84697.83, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of 3002.75 and a low of 2979.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52945.24
102938.12
202973.07
502995.73
1002968.89
3002873.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2995.88, 3016.57, & 3043.13, whereas it has key support levels at 2948.63, 2922.07, & 2901.38.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 101.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.92% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at 2992.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.18% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

