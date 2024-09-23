Reliance Industries share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2945.24
|10
|2938.12
|20
|2973.07
|50
|2995.73
|100
|2968.89
|300
|2873.77
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2995.88, ₹3016.57, & ₹3043.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2948.63, ₹2922.07, & ₹2901.38.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 101.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.92% with a target price of ₹3289.53.
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at ₹2992.6 in resonance with its peers.
