Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:12 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2693, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80455.43, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2698 and a low of ₹2672.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2713.03 10 2734.08 20 2828.13 50 2913.23 100 2960.03 300 2908.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2728.47, ₹2775.73, & ₹2799.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2657.47, ₹2633.73, & ₹2586.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 347.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.28 & P/B is at 2.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.83% with a target price of ₹3200.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.