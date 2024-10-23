Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2681 and closed at 2693. The stock reached a high of 2698 and a low of 2672.4 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:12 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2693, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80455.43, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 2698 and a low of 2672.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52713.03
102734.08
202828.13
502913.23
1002960.03
3002908.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2728.47, 2775.73, & 2799.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2657.47, 2633.73, & 2586.47.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 347.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.28 & P/B is at 2.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.83% with a target price of 3200.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.21% today, currently at 2693, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.29% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.