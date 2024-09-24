Reliance Industries share are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2979.95 and closed at 2982.50. The stock reached a high of 3000 and a low of 2977.15 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2982.5, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84831.09, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 3000 and a low of 2977.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52945.24
102938.12
202973.07
502995.73
1002968.89
3002873.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3000.8, 3014.45, & 3025.9, whereas it has key support levels at 2975.7, 2964.25, & 2950.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 481.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.29% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.2% today to trade at 2982.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.11% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
