Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of 1294.8 and closed at 1299.45. The stock reached a high of 1304.35 and a low of 1285.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:26 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1300, 2.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80365.65, up by 1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 1304.35 and a low of 1285.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51251.76
101264.69
201296.85
501373.34
1001443.92
3001451.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1281.75, 1298.5, & 1328.15, whereas it has key support levels at 1235.35, 1205.7, & 1188.95.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 1049.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.22 & P/B is at 2.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.08% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.03% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 2.69% today to trade at 1300 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.81% & 1.58% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.05
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.05 (0.61%)

Adani Power share price

460.65
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.02%)

Tata Steel share price

145.15
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.65%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.10
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
32.05 (3.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.70
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.45 (1.17%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,749.05
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.08%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,899.80
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
0.75 (0.04%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.90
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.1 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,104.30
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-36.9 (-3.23%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

971.50
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-28.3 (-2.83%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

615.00
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
55.5 (9.92%)

Chalet Hotels share price

919.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
79.05 (9.4%)

Gillette India share price

10,090.60
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
773.8 (8.31%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.31
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
3.98 (7.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.