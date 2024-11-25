Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of 1294.8 and closed at 1299.45. The stock reached a high of 1304.35 and a low of 1285.1 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:26 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1300, 2.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80365.65, up by 1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 1304.35 and a low of 1285.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51251.76
101264.69
201296.85
501373.34
1001443.92
3001451.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1281.75, 1298.5, & 1328.15, whereas it has key support levels at 1235.35, 1205.7, & 1188.95.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 1049.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.22 & P/B is at 2.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.08% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.03% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 2.69% today to trade at 1300 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.81% & 1.58% each respectively.

