Reliance Industries share are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2969.25 and closed slightly higher at 2970. The stock reached a high of 2978 and a low of 2960.5 during the day.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2970, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84804.04, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 2978 and a low of 2960.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52954.34
102944.36
202971.28
502992.23
1002969.46
3002876.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2993.48, 3009.87, & 3018.73, whereas it has key support levels at 2968.23, 2959.37, & 2942.98.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 43.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.76% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.31% today to trade at 2970 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.16% & -0.13% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
