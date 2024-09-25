Reliance Industries share are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2969.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 2970. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2978 and a low of ₹ 2960.5 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2970, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84804.04, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2978 and a low of ₹2960.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2954.34 10 2944.36 20 2971.28 50 2992.23 100 2969.46 300 2876.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2993.48, ₹3009.87, & ₹3018.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2968.23, ₹2959.37, & ₹2942.98.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 43.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.32 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.76% with a target price of ₹3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.