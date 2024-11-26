Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 1296.45 and closed at ₹ 1291.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1297.05 and a low of ₹ 1284 during the trading session.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:15 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1291.65, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.66, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1297.05 and a low of ₹1284 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1251.76 10 1264.69 20 1296.85 50 1373.34 100 1443.92 300 1451.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1301.05, ₹1313.75, & ₹1323.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1279.05, ₹1269.75, & ₹1257.05.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 377.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.65 & P/B is at 2.13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.95% with a target price of ₹1601.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.03% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.