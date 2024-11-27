Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.16%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 1295.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 1293.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1295.75 during the day and a low of ₹ 1286.20, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline from its opening price.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1293.5, -0.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.29, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1295.75 and a low of ₹1286.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1251.76 10 1264.69 20 1296.85 50 1373.34 100 1443.92 300 1451.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1301.17, ₹1306.33, & ₹1314.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1287.52, ₹1279.03, & ₹1273.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 377.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.82 & P/B is at 2.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.77% with a target price of ₹1601.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.03% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.