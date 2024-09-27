Reliance Industries share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3000 and closed at 2990.85. The stock reached a high of 3001 and a low of 2984 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2990.85, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85805.61, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 3001 and a low of 2984 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52973.51
102958.42
202969.81
502983.82
1002971.12
3002882.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3010.37, 3022.03, & 3039.17, whereas it has key support levels at 2981.57, 2964.43, & 2952.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 69.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.99% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.33% today to trade at 2990.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.1% & -0.04% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
