Reliance Industries share are down by -0.33%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 3000 and closed at ₹ 2990.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3001 and a low of ₹ 2984 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2990.85, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85805.61, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3001 and a low of ₹2984 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2973.51 10 2958.42 20 2969.81 50 2983.82 100 2971.12 300 2882.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3010.37, ₹3022.03, & ₹3039.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2981.57, ₹2964.43, & ₹2952.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 69.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.49 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.99% with a target price of ₹3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.