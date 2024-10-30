Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Reliance Industries share price are up by 0.23%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1339.8 and closed at 1342. The stock reached a high of 1347.9 and a low of 1324.8 during the day.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1342, 0.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 1347.9 and a low of 1324.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51336.90
101346.71
201373.08
501443.55
1001474.83
3001455.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1348.33, 1357.22, & 1371.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1325.43, 1311.42, & 1302.53.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 439.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.70 & P/B is at 2.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.23% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.23% today, currently at 1342, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
