Reliance Industries share are down by -2.45%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3001.64
|10
|2973.44
|20
|2969.43
|50
|2978.45
|100
|2975.22
|300
|2886.31
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3085.5, ₹3117.7, & ₹3168.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3002.55, ₹2951.8, & ₹2919.6.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 406.43% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.47% with a target price of ₹3289.53.
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price down -2.45% today to trade at ₹2977.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.