Business News/ Markets / Reliance Industries share are down by -2.45%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3036 and closed at 2977.65. The stock reached a high of 3044.3 and a low of 2975.1 during the day. Overall, it experienced a decline from its opening price.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2977.65, -2.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 3044.3 and a low of 2975.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53001.64
102973.44
202969.43
502978.45
1002975.22
3002886.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3085.5, 3117.7, & 3168.45, whereas it has key support levels at 3002.55, 2951.8, & 2919.6.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 406.43% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.47% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -2.45% today to trade at 2977.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

