Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1339.8 and closed at 1348.6. The stock reached a high of 1348.7 and a low of 1324.8 during the day.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1348.6, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80301.4, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1348.7 and a low of 1324.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51336.90
101346.71
201373.08
501443.55
1001474.83
3001455.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1348.33, 1357.22, & 1371.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1325.43, 1311.42, & 1302.53.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 396.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.70 & P/B is at 2.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.64% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.72% today, currently at 1348.6, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.08% each respectively.

