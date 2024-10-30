Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.72%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1336.90
|10
|1346.71
|20
|1373.08
|50
|1443.55
|100
|1474.83
|300
|1455.44
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1348.33, ₹1357.22, & ₹1371.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1325.43, ₹1311.42, & ₹1302.53.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 396.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.64% with a target price of ₹1600.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.
Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.72% today, currently at ₹1348.6, while its peers such as