Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1336.7, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79596.8, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1342.9 and a low of ₹1330 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1335.96 10 1346.21 20 1366.19 50 1440.56 100 1474.01 300 1455.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1354.55, ₹1364.6, & ₹1379.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1329.9, ₹1315.3, & ₹1305.25.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 243.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.78 & P/B is at 2.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.70% with a target price of ₹1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.