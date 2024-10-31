Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries had an open price of 1341.9. The stock reached a high of 1342.9 and a low of 1330. Ultimately, it closed at 1336.7.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1336.7, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79596.8, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 1342.9 and a low of 1330 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51335.96
101346.21
201366.19
501440.56
1001474.01
3001455.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1354.55, 1364.6, & 1379.2, whereas it has key support levels at 1329.9, 1315.3, & 1305.25.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 243.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.78 & P/B is at 2.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.70% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.54% today to trade at 1336.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.35% & -0.43% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

