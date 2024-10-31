Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are down by -0.84%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 1341.9 and closed at ₹ 1332.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1342.9 and a low of ₹ 1326.05 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1332.6, -0.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1342.9 and a low of ₹1326.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1335.96 10 1346.21 20 1366.19 50 1440.56 100 1474.01 300 1455.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1342.32, ₹1351.08, & ₹1359.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1325.47, ₹1317.38, & ₹1308.62.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 213.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.78 & P/B is at 2.22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.07% with a target price of ₹1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.