Reliance Jio IPO has good news for eligible employees! Reservation of shares worth up to ₹500 crore confirmed

The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms has reserved equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Large IPOs generally reserve a portion of the issue for eligible employees, allowing them to participate in the public offering, often at a discount to the issue price, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the offer document.

Jio Platforms said in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) that eligible employees applying under the employee reservation portion can bid at the cut-off price, with the bid amount calculated by multiplying the cap price by the number of equity shares applied for, as specified in the bid-cum-application form.

It said that the maximum bid amount per eligible employee has been capped at ₹5 lakh, while the initial allotment to an eligible employee will not exceed ₹2 lakh.

In the event of undersubscription in the employee reservation portion, the unsubscribed shares will be available for proportionate allocation and allotment to eligible employees who have bid for more than ₹2 lakh, subject to the maximum bid limit of ₹5 lakh.

Similarly, eligible Reliance Industries (RIL) shareholders applying under the RIL shareholders reservation portion can bid at the cut-off price, provided their bid amount does not exceed ₹2 lakh. Their bid amount will also be calculated by multiplying the cap price by the number of equity shares applied for, as specified in the bid-cum-application form, according to DRHP report.

Also Read | Jio Platforms files RHP for IPO: Issue to open on October 21

Also Read | Jio IPO puts its ambitions beyond telecom to the test

Jio Platforms IPO to open on October 21 The RHP showed that the mega issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23, 2026. The anchor investor bidding date has been scheduled for Monday, October 19.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue, with no existing investors looking to exit through the IPO. Jio Platforms’ investors include Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., Mubadala and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to the draft prospectus.

The telecom giant is aiming for a valuation of up to ₹10.3 trillion ($108 billion) in the IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The reported price band has been pegged at ₹1,065–1,119 per share.

The proposed listing would mark the first public offering by the Reliance Group in nearly two decades and the first listing of a consumer-facing business within the conglomerate.

Also Read | Jio Platforms reportedly attracts over $20 billion in bids