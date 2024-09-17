Reliance Power share are down by -0.32%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 31.51 and closed at 30.96. The stock reached a high of 31.88 and a low of 30.90 during the day.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates
At 17 Sep 11:21 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 31, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83078.99, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 31.88 and a low of 30.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
529.76
1030.06
2031.58
5030.48
10028.92
30027.39

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was 69.13% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Power share price down -0.32% today to trade at 31 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rattanindia Enterprises are falling today, but its peers Nava, Waaree Renewable Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.11% each respectively.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
