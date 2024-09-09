Reliance Power share are down by -1.69%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 30.2 and closed at 29.67. The stock reached a high of 30.3 and a low of 29.21 during the day.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:19 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 29.67, -1.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81353.38, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 30.3 and a low of 29.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
530.36
1031.19
2031.90
5030.40
10029.02
30027.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 30.83, 31.64, & 32.13, whereas it has key support levels at 29.53, 29.04, & 28.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -14.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Power share price down -1.69% today to trade at 29.67 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kpi Green Energy are falling today, but its peers Waaree Renewable Technologies, Nava are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
