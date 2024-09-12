Reliance Power share are up by 0.14%, Nifty up by 0.33%

At 12 Sep 11:02 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹29.61, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81738.17, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹29.97 and a low of ₹29.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 30.37 10 30.45 20 31.73 50 30.43 100 29.00 300 27.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹30.3, ₹31.08, & ₹31.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹29.12, ₹28.72, & ₹27.94.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -59.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.