Reliance Power share are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹29.95, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹30.31 and a low of ₹29.65 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|30.07
|10
|30.29
|20
|31.62
|50
|30.45
|100
|28.96
|300
|27.31
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -46.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32%
The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Power share price has gained 0.94% today to trade at ₹29.95 in resonance with its peers.
