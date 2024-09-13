Reliance Power share are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹ 29.73 and closed at ₹ 29.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 30.31 and a low of ₹ 29.65 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹29.95, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹30.31 and a low of ₹29.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 30.07 10 30.29 20 31.62 50 30.45 100 28.96 300 27.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -46.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.