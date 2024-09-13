Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Power share are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Reliance Power share are up by 0.94%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 29.73 and closed at 29.95. The stock reached a high of 30.31 and a low of 29.65 during the day.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 29.95, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 30.31 and a low of 29.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
530.07
1030.29
2031.62
5030.45
10028.96
30027.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -46.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Power share price has gained 0.94% today to trade at 29.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.09% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.