Reliance Power share are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

At 16 Sep 11:11 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹30.22, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82939.83, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹30.65 and a low of ₹29.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 29.76 10 30.06 20 31.58 50 30.48 100 28.92 300 27.36

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -29.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.