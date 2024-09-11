Reliance Power share are up by 1.96%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹ 30.24 and closed at ₹ 30.62. The stock reached a high of ₹ 30.65 and a low of ₹ 29.91 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:19 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹30.62, 1.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82029.59, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹30.65 and a low of ₹29.91 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 30.28 10 30.72 20 31.84 50 30.41 100 29.02 300 27.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹30.58, ₹31.13, & ₹31.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹29.58, ₹29.13, & ₹28.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -49.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}