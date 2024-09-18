Reliance Power share are up by 5%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened and closed at ₹ 32.98, with both the highest and lowest prices also recorded at ₹ 32.98. This indicates that the stock experienced no price movement throughout the day, remaining stable at the same value.

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹32.98, 5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83255.87, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹32.98 and a low of ₹32.98 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 30.04 10 30.16 20 31.58 50 30.54 100 28.93 300 27.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹31.94, ₹32.56, & ₹33.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹30.65, ₹29.98, & ₹29.36.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -42.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.