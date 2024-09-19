Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Power share are up by 4.97%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power had a stable performance with its open, close, high, and low prices all remaining constant at 34.62. This indicates that there was no fluctuation in the stock price throughout the day.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 34.62, 4.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 34.62 and a low of 34.62 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
530.32
1030.34
2031.51
5030.60
10028.96
30027.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 32.97, 32.97, & 32.97, whereas it has key support levels at 32.97, 32.97, & 32.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -62.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Power share price up 4.97% today to trade at 34.62 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Nava, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rattanindia Enterprises are falling today, but its peers Waaree Renewable Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.

