Reliance Power share are up by 4.98%, Nifty up by 0.01%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened, closed, reached a high, and recorded a low all at the same price of 40.06. This indicates that there was no price fluctuation throughout the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 40.06, 4.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84960.02, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 40.06 and a low of 40.06 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
532.33
1031.08
2031.44
5030.84
10029.12
30027.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 38.15, 38.15, & 38.15, whereas it has key support levels at 38.15, 38.15, & 38.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -30.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Power share price up 4.98% today to trade at 40.06 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Nava are falling today, but its peers Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rattanindia Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.01% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
