Reliance Power Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 4.34%, Nifty up by 1.79%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹36.56, 4.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹36.79 and a low of ₹35.4 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|35.07
|10
|37.49
|20
|39.88
|50
|40.65
|100
|35.53
|300
|31.26
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹35.88, ₹36.64, & ₹37.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹34.09, ₹33.06, & ₹32.3.
Reliance Power Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -54.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.06 & P/B is at 0.98.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.
Reliance Power share price has gained 4.34% today to trade at ₹36.56 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as