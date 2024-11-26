Reliance Power Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 0.37%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:29 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹34.86, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80014.18, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹35.49 and a low of ₹34.02 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 35.07 10 37.49 20 39.88 50 40.65 100 35.53 300 31.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹36.06, ₹37.63, & ₹38.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹33.67, ₹32.85, & ₹31.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -72.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.90 & P/B is at 0.97.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.