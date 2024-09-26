Reliance Power share are up by 4.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹ 42.9 and closed at ₹ 44.16. The stock reached a high of ₹ 44.16 and a low of ₹ 42.5 during the day.

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹44.16, 4.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85423.55, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹44.16 and a low of ₹42.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 35.79 10 32.92 20 31.82 50 31.29 100 29.34 300 27.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹42.65, ₹43.25, & ₹44.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹40.85, ₹39.65, & ₹39.05.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was 837.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.