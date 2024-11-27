Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.51%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 37.3 and closed at 37.74. The stock reached a high of 37.74 and a low of 36.8 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Reliance PowerShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Reliance PowerShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 37.74, 3.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80059.89, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 37.74 and a low of 36.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
535.07
1037.49
2039.88
5040.65
10035.53
30031.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 36.93, 37.55, & 38.79, whereas it has key support levels at 35.07, 33.83, & 33.21.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -72.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.49 & P/B is at 1.01.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.

Reliance Power share price has gained 3.51% today to trade at 37.74 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0.07% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.51%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

473.20
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
35.45 (8.1%)

Bharat Electronics share price

306.30
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
8.5 (2.85%)

NTPC share price

369.00
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
7.35 (2.03%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.10
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
2.5 (2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,983.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
234.45 (4.94%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,203.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
6.15 (0.51%)

Laurus Labs share price

547.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
1.25 (0.23%)

Wipro share price

584.10
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-0.84%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-73.95 (-4.34%)

Granules India share price

575.80
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-20 (-3.36%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,810.00
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-91.15 (-3.14%)

EPL share price

265.40
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-8.25 (-3.01%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

655.35
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
54.2 (9.02%)

Adani Power share price

474.30
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
36.55 (8.35%)

Adani Total Gas share price

627.90
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
48.2 (8.31%)

Quess Corp share price

698.70
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
46.7 (7.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.