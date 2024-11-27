Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.51%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.51%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 37.3 and closed at 37.74. The stock reached a high of 37.74 and a low of 36.8 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Reliance PowerShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 37.74, 3.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80059.89, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 37.74 and a low of 36.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
535.07
1037.49
2039.88
5040.65
10035.53
30031.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 36.93, 37.55, & 38.79, whereas it has key support levels at 35.07, 33.83, & 33.21.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -72.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.49 & P/B is at 1.01.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.

Reliance Power share price has gained 3.51% today to trade at 37.74 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0.07% each respectively.

