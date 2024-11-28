Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.71%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are up by 3.71%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 39.3 and closed at 39.7. The stock reached a high of 40.19 and a low of 38.28 during the day.

Reliance PowerShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 39.7, 3.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79468.44, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 40.19 and a low of 38.28 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
534.82
1036.60
2039.50
5040.75
10035.59
30031.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 38.83, 39.53, & 40.95, whereas it has key support levels at 36.71, 35.29, & 34.59.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -7.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.12 & P/B is at 1.06.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.

Reliance Power share price has gained 3.71% today to trade at 39.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.74% & -0.95% each respectively.

