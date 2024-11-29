Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are down by -2.2%, Nifty up by 0.82%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Reliance Power share price are down by -2.2%, Nifty up by 0.82%

Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 40.29 and closed at 39.10. The stock reached a high of 40.29 and a low of 38.30 during the day.

Reliance PowerShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:02 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 39.1, -2.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79790.12, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 40.29 and a low of 38.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
535.27
1036.10
2039.16
5040.88
10035.67
30031.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 40.53, 41.05, & 42.07, whereas it has key support levels at 38.99, 37.97, & 37.45.

Reliance Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -49.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% & ROA of -4.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.76 & P/B is at 1.12.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.10% MF holding, & 8.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.59% in june to 8.00% in the september quarter.

Reliance Power share price down -2.2% today to trade at 39.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NLC India, Nava, Waaree Renewable Technologies are falling today, but its peers CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.82% & 0.94% each respectively.

