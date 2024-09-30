Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Power share are up by 4.55%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Reliance Power share are up by 4.55%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.4 and closed at 48.47. The stock reached a high of 48.55 and a low of 44.22 during the session.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 48.47, 4.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 48.55 and a low of 44.22 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
542.16
1037.25
2033.69
5032.27
10029.83
30028.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 46.35, 46.35, & 46.35, whereas it has key support levels at 46.35, 46.35, & 46.35.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was 862.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Power share price up 4.55% today to trade at 48.47 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Nava are falling today, but its peers CESC, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Jaiprakash Power Ventures are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

