Reliance Power share are up by 4.55%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Reliance Power Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹ 46.4 and closed at ₹ 48.47. The stock reached a high of ₹ 48.55 and a low of ₹ 44.22 during the session.

Reliance Power Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹48.47, 4.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹48.55 and a low of ₹44.22 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 42.16 10 37.25 20 33.69 50 32.27 100 29.83 300 28.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹46.35, ₹46.35, & ₹46.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹46.35, ₹46.35, & ₹46.35.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was 862.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in the june quarter.