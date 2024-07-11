Stock Market Today: Reliance Industries share price has risen 22% year to date. The news flow and analysts expectations around Reliance telecom arm Jio , have also been a reason for the upside in Reliance share price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jefferies India Ltd in its recent report says that Jio could list at $112bn valuation. Assuming Jio business is spun off from Reliance Industries, Jefferies fair value for Reliance share prices would be Rs3,580, implying around 15% upside. If Reliance Industries considers to go for listing of Jio through IPO route, fair value as per Jefferies would fall to Rs3,365 in the base case (factoring 20% holding company discount).

Jio's public listing possible in 2025:

Jefferies says that Jio's focus on monetization and subscriber market share gains is evident from the fact that Jio led the way in the recent tariff hikes unlike in the past but kept featurephone tariffs unchanged. These moves as per Jefferies create a case for a possible public listing in Calendar year 2025. Reliance Industries could look to IPO or spin off Jio, as it did with Jio Financial Services (JFS)

IPO route is better but entails holding company discounts With a 33.7% minority stake in Jio, that fulfills the IPO requirement Reliance may list 10% of Jio. IPO could also be an Offer for Sale by minorities as peak capex is behind. However since 35% of an IPO is set aside for the retail segment, it will call for significant investor mobilization. However in case of an IPO, Je a holding company discount of 20-50% will be imparted by stock market to a listed subsidiary in determining a holding company fair value, even though Reliance Industries would still hold majority control following the listing.

Vertical Spin-off route- In case of vertical spin off while Jio can be listed after a price discovery and the positive also is no holding company discount being assigned and would enable better value unlocking benefiting Reliance shareholder however there is lower stake for owners. The owner's stake in Jio would fall to 33.3% on listing as Reliance shareholders would receive their proportionate shareholding in Jio adjusted for Reliance Industries 66.3% stake in the latter.

Existing Reliance share holders nevertheless will prefer the spinoff route looking at the positives. Jefferies says that Investors, domestic as well as foreign, appear to favour the spin off route for Jio's potential listing. For Reliance Industries the lower controlling stake in Jio on spin off could be addressed by buying a part of the shares offered by private equity funds after the spin off.

