Business News/ Markets / Reliance shares: 5 key reasons why Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects almost 50% upside

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Reliance Idustries share price remains in a donwtrend having hit 1year lows on Friday. However the shares rebounded up to 1.5% on Monday.  Here are 5 key reasons why Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects almost 50% upside for the stock

Stock MArket today: Key reasons why Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects almost 50% upside for Reliance Industires

Stock Market Today: Reliance Industries share price remains on a down trend since its 1 year or 52 week highs of 1608.95 in July. Reliance Industries share price is down more than 15% in last 6 months and hit 52 week or i1 year lows of 1202.

On Monday Relaince Industries share price however rebounded a bit . Reliance Industries Share price opened at 1217.25 on the BSE on Monday, slightl higher than previous close of 1206. The Reliance share price nevertheless gained there after to intraday highs of 1224, gaining 1.5%

For Relaince Industries, Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a target price of 1817 as it remains among their top conviction investment ideas . The target price indicates more than 48% upside for the Reliance Stock.

$ key reasons why Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects mre than 48% upside

  1. Reliance operates across various sectors, which as per analysts reduces dependence on a single sector, offering stability and growth potential. The company is consistently investing in technology and innovation, including the rollout of 5G networks, renewable energy projects, and digital ventures, ensuring its competitiveness in emerging markets.

2. Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecommunications industry, becoming the dominant player in the domestic telecom industry as per Mirae Asset Sharekhan. It continues to show strong growth with increasing revenue from data services, digital offerings, and monetization of its 5G network.

3. Reliance Retail is benefiting from the growing consumer market, especially in e-commerce and modern retail. Its wide range of products across fashion, electronics, and groceries positions it for sustained growth.

4 Reliance as per Mirae Asset Sharekhan has attracted significant investments from global players (like Facebook, Google, and Saudi Aramco), enhancing its financial position and expanding its business avenues, especially in digital services

5. Reliance Industries offers a long-term investment appeal, as per Mirae Asset Sharekhan, as it is well-positioned to capitalize on both India’s growth trajectory and global trends in energy, digital, and retail sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
