Relief for Madhabi Puri Buch, Ashwani Bhatia, and Pramod Agarwal as Bombay HC stays ACB Court’s FIR order

Bombay High Court provides relief to Madhabi Puri Buch, Ashwani Bhatia, and Pramod Agarwal by staying the ACB Court order that directed an FIR against them, reported LiveLaw.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court permitted an urgent hearing concerning an FIR involving allegations against ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials over regulatory and stock market violations.

Allegations against former Sebi chief and others A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Mumbai ordered the registration of an FIR against the former Sebi Chief, three current full-time directors, and two officials over their alleged role in unfairly granting listing permission to Cals Refineries Ltd, reported PTI. Special ACB court judge Shashikant Eknathrao Bangar passed the order.

In addition to Buch, the other officials named in the case are BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy, then chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal and three whole-time members of Sebi – Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney.

What did Sebi claim? The market regulator announced it would take legal action against the court order.

“Sebi would be initiating appropriate legal steps to challenge this order and remains committed to ensuring due regulatory compliance in all matters,” the market regulator said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the special court allowed the application of the case without consulting, issuing any notice, or giving Sebi a chance to present its stance on the facts for the record.

Sebi also mentioned the officials in question were not holding their respective positions at Sebi at the time of the case.

“Even though these officials were not holding their respective positions at the relevant point of time, the court allowed the application without issuing any notice or granting any opportunity to Sebi to place the facts on record,” the market regulator said.

Meanwhile, Sebi claimed that the applicant who filed the case has no purpose and is frequently involved in a lawsuit or another, adding cost to certain cases.