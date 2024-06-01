Remedium Lifecare board sets record date for 3:1 bonus shares. Details here

Remedium Lifecare Ltd has set Saturday, July 6, 2024 as the record date to ascertain the number of shareholders eligible for 3:1 bonus equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The company has fixed the Record date as Saturday, 06th July, 2024 in order to determine the number of shareholders entitled for bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1 (i.e., Three Equity Shares of Re 1 each fully paid up for every One Equity Share of Re. 11- each fully paid up held as on the record date decided for this purpose)," said Remedium Lifecare in an exchange.

The company stated in an exchange filing on Monday, May 27, that the board had reviewed, approved, and recommended a bonus issue of three fully paid equity shares of Re 1 each for every one equity share of Re 1, subject to the approval of the members in the annual general meeting and the appropriate authorities.

Following their issue and allocation, the bonus shares will rank pari-passu in all respects, have the same rights as the existing equity shares, and be eligible to fully participate in any dividends and other corporate actions that are recommended and announced.

Remedium Lifecare has given out one bonus since July 28, 2023, according to trendlyne data. Remedium Lifecare last announced a 9:5 bonus with an ex-date of July 28, 2023.

Remedium Lifecare was founded in 1988 and has grown to become a major player in the pharmaceutical sector by specialising in the trade of innovative pharmaceutical intermediates and associated goods.

As per news report, a notable export order from Pharmyka General Trading LLC in the United Arab Emirates, valued at ₹169 crore, is one of the recent milestones. This order highlights the company's expanding global footprint and its capacity to grab profitable commercial opportunities.

The business is also looking at making strategic investments in its production capacity. In keeping with its expansion objectives and product development initiatives, it is thinking about acquiring a manufacturing plant close to Hyderabad that produces pharmaceutical intermediates.

On Friday, May 31, Remedium Lifecare share price closed 0.51% down at ₹77.30 apiece on BSE.

