Renewables biz may recharge Tata Power’s growth
SummaryTata Power expects strong demand trends to persist, but that may not be enough to drive growth
Tata Power Co. Ltd’s stock plunged 8% on Monday after the company reported sombre earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY24). Still, the power producer’s outlook is upbeat owing to an expected scale-up in its renewables business.
