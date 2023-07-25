Reserve Bank of India sets restrictions on Bengaluru based national co-operative bank2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:37 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on The National Cooperative Bank in Bengaluru, limiting deposit payouts to ₹50,000 and prohibiting loans, investments, and accepting new deposits, due to its worsening financial condition.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed limitations on The National Cooperative Bank, one of Bengaluru's oldest institutions, due to its deteriorating financial status. The bank can now only pay depositors ₹50,000 across all accounts. Furthermore, the RBI has barred the bank from renewing loans, making investments, creating liabilities, making payments, or accepting new deposits.
