The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has imposed limitations on The National Cooperative Bank, one of Bengaluru's oldest institutions, due to its deteriorating financial status. The bank can now only pay depositors ₹50,000 across all accounts. Furthermore, the RBI has barred the bank from renewing loans, making investments, creating liabilities, making payments, or accepting new deposits.

The business limits are in effect for six months, beginning on July 24, 2023, and are subject to review, according to the RBI.

As a result, the bank is not permitted to make new loans or accept new deposits without prior approval from the central bank, according to a statement issued by the RBI.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation will pay depositors up to ₹5 lakh in deposit insurance claims, according to the RBI.

The installation of business limits, however, does not result in the termination of a banking license, according to the regulator. The bank will continue to conduct banking operations with limits until its financial status improves, according to the RBI.

The RBI levied a monetary penalty on the National Co-operative Bank in May, citing regulatory infractions.

The lender was charging predetermined penalties for failure to maintain a minimum amount in saving bank accounts, rather than penalties appropriate to the extent of the failure, according to the RBI.

The National Co-operative Bank had total deposits of ₹1,679 crore and loans of ₹1,128 crore as of March 31, 2021, according to the most recent annual report available. After that date, no data is available. According to the annual report, the bank's net non-performing assets were 27.81 percent as of March 31, 2021, with a capital adequacy ratio of 12.12 percent. The bank has roughly 13 branches spread over Bengaluru.

