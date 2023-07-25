The National Co-operative Bank had total deposits of ₹1,679 crore and loans of ₹1,128 crore as of March 31, 2021, according to the most recent annual report available. After that date, no data is available. According to the annual report, the bank's net non-performing assets were 27.81 percent as of March 31, 2021, with a capital adequacy ratio of 12.12 percent. The bank has roughly 13 branches spread over Bengaluru.