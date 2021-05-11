Retail and media stocks in demand as recoveries outpace fresh covid cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has improved to 91% as the overall growth rate of covid-19 cases between 3 and 9 May stood at 0.41%. Moreover, active containment zones in the city have been reduced to 87. A few days ago, Mumbai had more than 100 containment zones. The city has 2,997 ICU beds, 1,521 ventilator beds, and 12,855 oxygen beds.